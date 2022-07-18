Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Split After One Year of Dating

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are pumping the breaks on their romantic relationship after nearly one year of dating … TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us the two decided to part ways nearly a month ago, just before Handler guest hosted 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Our sources tell us with Handler gearing up to head out on a comedy tour for the remainder of the year and Koy being in L.A., promoting his upcoming film, “Easter Sunday” their professional schedules recently were not allowing them to spend as much time together as needed for the relationship to work.

We’re told it’s unclear if the two will get back together as a couple, however, their inner circle is hopeful it will happen after their busy schedules calm down.

The couple, who went Instagram official in September 2021, haven’t posted with each other in over a month.

Speculation the couple was first linked romantically began around June 2021 when Handler posted videos hanging out with Koy on her social media.