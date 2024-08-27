Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Margot Robbie Shows Baby Bump On Sardinian Vacation With Hubby Tom Ackerley

MARGOT ROBBIE BARE BABY BUMP ON VAYCAY WITH HUBBY!

Margot Robbie Glows Showing Off Baby Bump In Sardinia With HusbandTom Ackerley
Margot Robbie was out and about with her precious cargo ... proudly parading her baby bump while living it up in Sardinia with her hubby, Tom Ackerley.

The pregnant actress was soaking up the chill vibes Monday -- rocking a white blouse that was barely buttoned ... giving the world a good look at that baby bump.

Margot had Tom right by her side, both of them keeping it cool as they beat the summer heat in style ... and the pair sure look happy and relaxed with their baby on board 8 years after getting hitched.

No shock the “Barbie” star and her boo love a European vacay -- they were living it up in Lake Como when their baby news broke in July.

Margot Robbie Through The Years
As for the big reveal -- boy or girl? That’s still a mystery. But, one thing’s crystal clear ... Margot’s got that radiant pregnancy glow!

