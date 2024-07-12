Pregnant Margot Robbie Attends Wimbledon with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie's showing off her maternity fashion sense on the big stage -- making her first public appearance since revealing her pregnancy at Wimbledon.

The "Barbie" star dressed up her baby bump in a white and black polka dot maternity dress Friday at the All England Club in London.

Margot and husband Tom Ackerley were all smiles as they watched Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev battle on the Centre Court grass ... and the expectant parents even smooched in the stands during the semifinal match.

As you know ... Margot's pregnancy news broke last weekend, when she was in Lake Como, Italy with Tom.

Unclear if Margot and Tom are expecting a boy or a girl. Of course, they might know, but they haven't revealed it, if they do.

Play video content TMZ.com

Seems Margot and Tom are having a blast over in Europe -- Lake Como to Wimbledon is a pretty epic combo.

Play video content