Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Look Loved-Up on Balcony in Italy
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Lots of Amore in Naples ... Loved-Up Balcony Snaps!!!
Margot Robbie and her man Tom Ackerley are living it up in one of the most romantic countries in the world ... saying "ciao" to a lovely new day while cuddling up on their Italian balcony.
The actor and her producer husband were spotted in Naples Friday ... with Margot sipping on what looks like water -- and Tom drinking in Margot's beauty, wrapping his arms around her midriff and giving her a peck on her head.
Margot's looking elegant in a flower ensemble that shows off her long legs ... while Ackerley's keeping it casual in a loose-fitting button-down and a very nice watch.
The two are enjoying a European vacation ... 'cause they were just in London a couple of days ago -- where MR was spotted walking through a restaurant.
It's another break for the star -- who welcomed her first child into the world last year -- and who has kept busy with a couple new projects recently, including "Wuthering Heights" and "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey."
Both movies -- the former based on the famed 19th-century novel of the same name and the latter featuring Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- are in post-production, according to MR's IMDb.
Margot's back to saying a quick "arrivederci" to the film industry, it seems ... keeping busy with her better half instead!