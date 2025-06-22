Celebs Sippin’ Summer Spritzers, Charli XCX, Kylie & More Raise a Glass

Summer hasn’t really kicked off 'til the spritzers are flowing -- just ask Brits like Charli XCX and Amanda Holden, already clinking glasses and getting their sip on. Cheers, babes!

Take a scroll through our gallery -- 'cause the Aperol spritz is serving as the must-have accessory this summer. Beaches, boats, or backyard hangs ... if there’s a vibe, there’s a spritz in hand.

Everyone from A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie to influencer faves Alix Earle and Hannah Godwin are out here sipping their summer spritz -- because nothing hits like that first fizzy sip when the thirst is real.