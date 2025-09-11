Sydney Sweeney Laces Up in First Trailer for 'Christy' Biopic

Sydney Sweeney is taking a swing at this year's Oscar nominations with her transformative role in the boxing biopic, "Christy" ... and we've just gotten a taste of the new flick.

Check it out ... the trailer for the new drama, which covers the life of professional boxer Christy Martin, shows Sweeney heavier, sweatier, grittier and more unglamorous than we've ever seen her. All of which could be the perfect recipe for an Academy Award.

First trailer for ‘CHRISTY’, starring Sydney Sweeney as pro boxer Christy Martin.



In theaters on November 7. pic.twitter.com/tV6MN8MWOL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2025 @DiscussingFilm

Remember, Sweeney went viral last year when she was first spotted sporting training sweats and a short brown bob ... notably beefing up to take on the physically taxing role.

Now, the first footage from the movie shows the "Euphoria" starlet going through the training motions as Martin, taking a punch or two while laced up in the ring.

Yet, as the trailer shows, the film is much more than a sports drama ... hinting at Martin's volatile relationship with ex-husband James V. Martin -- played by Ben Foster -- her addiction struggles, and her sexuality journey.

Sweeney and Foster are already getting buzz for their respective performances after the movie's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Though, you'll have to wait until Nov. 7 to catch the film for yourself in theaters.