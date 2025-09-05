Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears Upon 'Christy' Standing Ovation at TIFF

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney is receiving a heap of praise for her latest performance as former professional boxer Christy Martin ... and all the love is making her emotional!

Sydney was brought to tears Friday after she and the rest of the cast got a thunderous standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival following a screening of her biopic, "Christy."

SS was clearly overcome by the moment ... and she told the festival crowd it was an honor to play the iconic sports figure, who joined her on stage.

This is a really big deal ... 'cause SS is known for being a smoking hot sex symbol and the most marketable person in the industry right now ... the film is testing through the roof, and there is serious Oscar buzz beyond the pretty face!

As usual ... the starlet was total glam both at the premiere, in a pink dress, and at the after-party, in an elegant black ensemble. Obvi, both outfits showed off Sydney's calling card assets.

It really was a cool moment for Sydney ... and said a lot about her. Even with being the hottest thing in town ... she's truly touched by the awards crowd recognition.

