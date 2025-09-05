Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears Upon 'Christy' Standing Ovation at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney is receiving a heap of praise for her latest performance as former professional boxer Christy Martin ... and all the love is making her emotional!

Sydney was brought to tears Friday after she and the rest of the cast got a thunderous standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival following a screening of her biopic, "Christy."

Sydney Sweeney cries as she calls it an “honor” to portray Christy Martin in the upcoming film "Christy" and shares that her training diet included lots of Chick-fil-A. #TIFF pic.twitter.com/ITh1YA0aNZ — Variety (@Variety) September 5, 2025 @Variety

SS was clearly overcome by the moment ... and she told the festival crowd it was an honor to play the iconic sports figure, who joined her on stage.

This is a really big deal ... 'cause SS is known for being a smoking hot sex symbol and the most marketable person in the industry right now ... the film is testing through the roof, and there is serious Oscar buzz beyond the pretty face!

As usual ... the starlet was total glam both at the premiere, in a pink dress, and at the after-party, in an elegant black ensemble. Obvi, both outfits showed off Sydney's calling card assets.