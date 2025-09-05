Sydney Sweeney Boxing Movie 'Christy' Testing Very Well, Could Earn Her Oscar

Sydney Sweeney sounds like she may be punching her way to her first Academy Award ... based on what we're hearing about her upcoming boxing movie.

Sydney is starring in "Christy," a film chronicling the life of boxer Christy Martin, and it's set to premiere Friday afternoon for a select audience at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Our sources tell us the studio behind the movie, Black Bear, tested the flick and it "tested through the roof."

And, get this ... we're told folks who have seen Sydney in "Christy" are thinking this may be her chance to possibly take home an Oscar.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney's never won an Oscar -- she hasn't even been nominated -- but she's a huge star these days and the movie is coming out while she's the hottest thing in marketing.

She went all in on "Christy" ... we're told she gained 40 lbs for the role ... weight she's since lost.

As we've told you ... Sydney's been a cash cow for American Eagle ever since she filmed a controversial commercial for some denim jeans ... and now she's the face of a new Jimmy Choo advertising campaign.

Plus, folks were going feral earlier this year for her used bathwater, which was sold through a collab with Dr. Squatch.