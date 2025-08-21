Sydney Sweeney's 'Eden,' Margaret Qualley's 'Honey Don't' On 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Play video content TMZ.com

Hollywood’s having a full-on female takeover this week -- and you already know Sydney Sweeney’s kicking the doors down to lead the charge!

Yup, TMZ Movie Tea’s Jabeen Waheed is dishing the ultimate girly lineup -- and it doesn’t get hotter than this: Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas joining forces (yes, together!!!😱) alongside Vanessa Kirby for Ron Howard’s star-studded survival thriller, "Eden."

Next up, Margaret Qualley steps into the trenches as a small-town P.I. in "Honey Don't!" -- with Aubrey Plaza riding shotgun. The unapologetically femme-led, queer thriller is already turning heads ... and the chatter’s only getting louder.

Honorable mentions this week? Samara Weaving pulling off a slick Hulu heist in "Eenie Meanie" … and Dakota Johnson's diving headfirst into heartbreak with the breakup dramedy "Splitsville."