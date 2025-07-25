'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' & More On 'TMZ Movie Tea'
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Box Office Glory or Superhero Slip?!! 'TMZ Movie Tea' Spills All☕
Marvel’s "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is stretching for box office glory ... but will it have the muscle to clobber Superman’s numbers?
TMZ’s Jabeen Waheed is back, serving up a hot, fresh pour of "Movie Tea" -- and first on the menu this week? Marvel’s "first family" making a comeback in Matt Shakman's "Fantastic Four" reboot!
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are suiting up for this reboot -- but is superhero fatigue too real, or will this one actually land a knockout?!
FYI, even if "Fantastic Four" isn’t your jam, it might be worth hitting the theater -- 'cause James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" trailer is dropping right before, and it’s guaranteed to keep butts on the edge of seats!
Next up, "Oh, Hi!" -- a flirty Sundance rom-com serving spicy laughs and weekend-trip chaos. But if you’re craving a nostalgia hole-in-one? "Happy Gilmore 2" just teed off on Netflix, with Adam Sandler back on the green.
Catch the latest episode of "TMZ Movie Tea" above -- then dish your hottest takes in the comments!