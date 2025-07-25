'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' & More On 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Play video content TMZ.com

Marvel’s "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is stretching for box office glory ... but will it have the muscle to clobber Superman’s numbers?

TMZ’s Jabeen Waheed is back, serving up a hot, fresh pour of "Movie Tea" -- and first on the menu this week? Marvel’s "first family" making a comeback in Matt Shakman's "Fantastic Four" reboot!

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are suiting up for this reboot -- but is superhero fatigue too real, or will this one actually land a knockout?!

FYI, even if "Fantastic Four" isn’t your jam, it might be worth hitting the theater -- 'cause James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" trailer is dropping right before, and it’s guaranteed to keep butts on the edge of seats!

Next up, "Oh, Hi!" -- a flirty Sundance rom-com serving spicy laughs and weekend-trip chaos. But if you’re craving a nostalgia hole-in-one? "Happy Gilmore 2" just teed off on Netflix, with Adam Sandler back on the green.