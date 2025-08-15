Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana,' Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody 2' On 'TMZ Movie Tea'
Sydney Sweeney's booked, busy, and leaving her recent controversy in the dust -- 'cause she's all about the grit, guns, and chaos in her new flick, "Americana."
TMZ’s Jabeen Waheed is back with another serving of "Movie Tea" -- this time, we’re sipping on Sydney’s gritty new role as a small-town waitress caught up in the struggle for a stolen Native American artifact ... with Halsey diving headfirst into the madness too.
If action-comedy’s your jam, Bob Odenkirk is back this week in "Nobody 2" -- delivering bigger hits, crazier stakes, and a body count that just won’t quit!
So, what do you fancy this weekend -- Sydney’s mayhem or Bob’s beatdowns? Catch the latest episode of "TMZ Movie Tea" above, and spill your hottest takes in the comments!