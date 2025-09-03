Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body in New Jimmy Choo Ad Campaign

Sydney Sweeney's showing off the goods amid her situationship with Scooter Braun ... flaunting her sexy body in a new ad campaign with Jimmy Choo.

The actress slipped into a skimpy black leotard and some knee-high boots for the British designer brand's fall line ... stretching and reading a script at a dance studio.

Sydney's got a great pair ... of boots.

These puppies are Jimmy Choo's buttermilk leather Hart Knee Boot 85s ... and they go for almost $1,800 ... quite a lot more than Sydney's American Eagle jeans.

Sydney's ad campaign with Jimmy Choo comes on the heels of her starting to date Scooter this summer ... as we reported, Sydney and Scooter have been seeing each other and they've been on multiple dates, although our sources tell us things between them are "casual."

The luxury fashion house has worked with Sydney in the past ... and this go around, Jimmy Choo says she "brings to life the characters of the hero styles from the Autumn collection."