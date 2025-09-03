Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paris Jackson Calls Out Colman Domingo, Says She Didn't Consult on 'Michael' Biopic

By TMZ Staff
Published
coleman domingo and paris jackson getty 1
Getty

Paris Jackson's telling Colman Domingo he better stop telling lies if he doesn't "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" ... 'cause she says she never consulted on the Michael Jackson biopic.

Here's the deal ... Domingo -- who is playing Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, in the new movie -- told People at this year's amfAR benefit gala that Paris had been "very helpful" to him during the shooting process.

paris jackson insta 1

However, Paris says Colman's straight-up fibbing ... 'cause she took to Instagram to say she had "0% involvement" in the movie.

PJ claims she read an early draft of the script and gave notes about what parts of the movie felt dishonest and inauthentic ... but, she says the studio "didn't address" her input -- so she moved on with her life.

Jackson says, "not my monkeys not my circus. godbless and god speed." We've reached out to Colman about the confusion here.

We've shown you pictures of Domingo on set ... with a big afro, perfectly fitting the 1970s when Michael Jackson and his siblings were taking over music as the Jackson 5. He was spotted with Nia Long, who is playing Michael's mother, Katherine.

The movie -- which is set for April 2026 release -- stars Michael's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as his famous uncle ... but, it sounds like MJ's daughter is telling anyone trying to tie her to this film to "Beat It!"

