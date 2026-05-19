Harry Styles Team Reviewing Stage Setup, Following Fan Complaints

Harry Styles’ team is reviewing parts of the stage setup for his "Together, Together" tour ... after some fans complained about restricted views from certain sections in the stadium.

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A rep for the tour tells TMZ ... "The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle. That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows."

The statement continues ... "A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions."

As we previously reported ... some concertgoers took to social media during and after the opening night in Amsterdam to air their grievances.

Posts circulating online showed frustrated fans claiming their view of Styles was partially obstructed depending on where they were standing or seated, sparking debate over the layout.

However, we're told the concept is designed to encourage fans to move about on the floor section and dance with each other -- "As It Was" meant to be enjoyed.