Harry Styles Says Grief Over Liam Payne Felt Co-Opted by Public

Play video content Apple Music

Harry Styles says it seemed like other people felt entitled to his grief after Liam Payne died ... because a public expression of his feelings was expected from him.

The singer-songwriter sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview on his Apple Music podcast ... and, he opened up about his late One Direction bandmate.

Styles tells Lowe he was grieving on his own right after Liam died in October 2024 ... but, he soon found himself in the bizarre situation of having some people "own part of your grief."

HS says he had very strong feelings about his pal dying ... and, while trying to work through that on his own, he could feel the desire of other people for him to convey those feelings in a public forum.

Styles says it's tough to lose any friend ... but, it's especially hard to lose a friend so much like yourself. Harry says he's honoring Liam in the best way he can ... by living his own best life.

As you know ... Liam died after falling from a third-story balcony at a hotel in Argentina in 2024. Toxicology tests showed alcohol, cocaine and other substances in the star's system when he died.

We delved into Liam's death in our documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?" ... looking at who exactly was responsible for Liam's fall.

Liam was just 31 years old.