Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Still Going Strong as New Album Tops Charts

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz look like they're still going strong ... taking a romantic stroll in New York City as he basks in the success of his new album.

Check out these photos of Harry and Zoe ... they're walking arm in arm down the street, and they look pretty happy ... with both celebs flashing smiles.

Harry's got lots to be happy about ... the "American Girls" singer has another No. 1 album in "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally." Plus, he's got a smoking hot -- and famous -- woman by his side.

HS and ZK have been seeing each other since August ... when they first popped up together in Rome.