Zoë Kravitz Rocks Little Black Two-Piece After Harry Styles Outing

If Harry Styles wasn't a fan of Zoë Kravitz's "watermelon sugar" before, he will be now ... the actress just put her fit body on display in a striking 2-piece ensemble.

Check it out ... ZK hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new movie, "Caught Stealing," where she rocked an itty-bitty black crop top and a low-rise matching skirt ... leaving little to the imagination.

Zoë rounded out her look with a pair of black stilettos and by keeping her gorgeous long locks down. A 10/10 look, if you ask us!!!

All eyes were on Zoë at the red carpet, given many wondered whether she'd stroll in with a certain A-list plus one. Fans were disappointed by her lack of arm candy, however ... but they were gifted this knockout outfit.

Zoë also took a moment to pose with her "Caught Stealing" costars, including Austin Butler and Bad Bunny ... who simply beamed while matching Zoë in his own all-black ensemble. The costars were previously spotted getting cozy on their press tour ... but sources assure us they're just friends.

This makes sense as a former One Direction alum has seemingly caught her attention these days.

Remember, Zoë and Harry sparked romance rumors this week when they were spotted taking an arm-in-arm stroll in Italy.