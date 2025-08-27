Zoë Kravitz Rocks Little Black Two-Piece After Harry Styles Outing
Zoë Kravitz Caught Stealing the Spotlight!!!
If Harry Styles wasn't a fan of Zoë Kravitz's "watermelon sugar" before, he will be now ... the actress just put her fit body on display in a striking 2-piece ensemble.
Check it out ... ZK hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new movie, "Caught Stealing," where she rocked an itty-bitty black crop top and a low-rise matching skirt ... leaving little to the imagination.
Zoë rounded out her look with a pair of black stilettos and by keeping her gorgeous long locks down. A 10/10 look, if you ask us!!!
All eyes were on Zoë at the red carpet, given many wondered whether she'd stroll in with a certain A-list plus one. Fans were disappointed by her lack of arm candy, however ... but they were gifted this knockout outfit.
Zoë also took a moment to pose with her "Caught Stealing" costars, including Austin Butler and Bad Bunny ... who simply beamed while matching Zoë in his own all-black ensemble. The costars were previously spotted getting cozy on their press tour ... but sources assure us they're just friends.
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz Stroll Arm in Arm, Spark Romance Rumors
This makes sense as a former One Direction alum has seemingly caught her attention these days.
Remember, Zoë and Harry sparked romance rumors this week when they were spotted taking an arm-in-arm stroll in Italy.
Too early to say if they're an official item ... but one can hope!!!