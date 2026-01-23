Harry Styles Did the Majority of His Own Stunts in 'Aperture' Music Video

Harry Styles wasn’t just hitting his marks and showing off his dance moves in the music video for his newly released single “Aperture" ... he was taking hits too!

A production source tells TMZ ... Harry personally handled the majority of the action stunts seen in the visually intense video -- including a gnarly staircase fall that took hours to nail ... roughly six hours and multiple takes to get right.

We’re told the shoot went down over three days -- following a full week of rehearsals -- with filming centered at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles ... famously known as the filming location of "True Lies," "Blade Runner," and Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" music video.

Of course, production wasn’t about to risk damaging Harry’s moneymaker. Our source says the crew built a “soft staircase” specifically for insert and close-up shots, protecting Harry’s face while he fully committed to the falls.

In a fun behind-the-scenes twist, Harry also “pulled a Taylor Swift” on set ... meaning he never played the song during filming. According to our source, watching the finished video was actually the first time cast and crew heard the track.

As for working with the global superstar ... we’re told it was nothing short of a dream, and that Harry was a total gentleman, always on time, an absolute pleasure on set.