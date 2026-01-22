Harry Styles Announces 'Together Together' Tour, Only One Stop In U.S.

Drops Tour Dates ... But There's Only 1 U.S. City!!!

Harry Styles has been defrosting all week, and now he’s officially thawed ... 'cause he's just announced his 2026 tour -- and there’s only one stop in all of North America!

Days after unveiling his new album, Harry dropped the news on IG, revealing his "Together Together" tour kicks off in Amsterdam this May, before hitting cities like London, Melbourne ... and one very lonely U.S. stop in New York, ruffling some fans' feathers.

Thankfully, he's not just swinging by NYC -- he’s setting up camp with a 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden, meaning fans from across the country will be flying into the Big Apple to catch him.

The NYC shows kick off in late August 2026 and run all the way through Halloween ... including two special "Harry-ween" shows.

Other international stops include São Paulo, Brazil and Mexico City, with the announcement paired with steamy kissing pics -- a clear nod to his fourth album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” dropping March 6.