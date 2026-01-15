Harry Styles Announces Disco-Influenced 4th Solo Album, Ending Hiatus

Harry Styles is officially back, y’all ... the British heartthrob just announced his new album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" -- and it’s dropping March 6!

Yup, it’s been a brutal, nearly four-year-long drought, but the wait is almost over ... 'cause in less than two months, Harry will finally feed the fandom fresh material, officially marking his fourth solo album and ending the longest silence of his career.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, the album packs 12 brand-new tracks.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Harry rollout without an artsy album cover -- and he delivers with a disco ball dangling from the sky, as he clutches his shades and dances off to the side.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.