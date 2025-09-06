Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harry Styles Wraps Arm Around Zoë Kravitz on Afternoon Stroll

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz What Makes Our Situationship Beautiful ... We're Stuck to One Another!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
090625_harry_styles_zoe_kravitz._kaljpg
LOOKIN' AWFULLY COZY 👀
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seem stuck together ... 'cause they didn't break up their contact while snaking their way down a New York City sidewalk.

The singer and the actress were spotted on a stroll in the Big Apple on Friday ... walking arm-in-arm down the street before switching to hold hands.

harry styles zoe kravitz backgrid sub swipe
The two pass a woman ... and that's when Harry pull his arm up and wraps it around Zoë's shoulder while she holds his hand -- a smooth move, if we do say so.

Regardless, the two never break contact ... though given the amount of time they've spent together, it's not shocking that they're well-practiced at keeping each other close in NYC.

We shared photos of the two walking arm-in-arm on a dinner excursion just days ago ... totally beaming in the snaps.

Of course, this ain't a long-term relationship -- at least not yet -- with our sources revealing the two are just hooking up and having fun ... nothing serious at this point.

Anyway, if you're looking for two fantastic stars -- you can probably find them in close quarters ... not matter how big the sidewalk is!

