Harry Styles Wraps Arm Around Zoë Kravitz on Afternoon Stroll

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seem stuck together ... 'cause they didn't break up their contact while snaking their way down a New York City sidewalk.

The singer and the actress were spotted on a stroll in the Big Apple on Friday ... walking arm-in-arm down the street before switching to hold hands.

The two pass a woman ... and that's when Harry pull his arm up and wraps it around Zoë's shoulder while she holds his hand -- a smooth move, if we do say so.

Regardless, the two never break contact ... though given the amount of time they've spent together, it's not shocking that they're well-practiced at keeping each other close in NYC.

We shared photos of the two walking arm-in-arm on a dinner excursion just days ago ... totally beaming in the snaps.

Of course, this ain't a long-term relationship -- at least not yet -- with our sources revealing the two are just hooking up and having fun ... nothing serious at this point.