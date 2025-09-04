Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Stroll Arm in Arm in New York City

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz Adore You!!! PDA & Smiles in Big Apple

By TMZ Staff
Published
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Stroll Arm in Arm in New York City
Launch Gallery
'I ❤️ NY' Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

Harry Styles looks like he's on a 'watermelon sugar' high for Zoë Kravitz in brand new photos of the pair walking through New York City.

Check out the pics -- the couple's smiling as they stroll in the Big Apple ... the singer with his arm around Zoë, both with giddy grins on their faces.

0904-Harry-Styles-and-Zoë-Kravitz-NYC-SUB-2
The Image Direct

This is the first time we are seeing the duo after TMZ broke the news Wednesday they're hooking up and not an exclusive couple.

They first sparked romance rumors when a fan spotted them in Rome less than 2 weeks ago, and although their romance has gone global ... it looks like it's casual for now.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Before Zoë was caught getting cozy with Harry, there were rumors the actress was getting close to her "Caught Stealing" costar, Austin Butler. Austin was previously in a relationship with Kaia Gerber.

082825_tmz_movie_tea_kal_v1
CHECK OUT THESE FLICKS!!!
TMZ.com

For Harry's part, he hasn't publicly been with someone for quite some time. It's believed he was with actress Taylor Russell for about a year before they split in May 2024. Before that, he was in a very public relationship with Olivia Wilde for 2 years.

Only Fans-INLINE-HULU

Looks like Harry and Zoë are now enjoying each other's company ... and we'll have to hang back and see if that "Fine Line" is crossed that takes their relationship deeper.

Related articles