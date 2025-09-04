Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Stroll Arm in Arm in New York City

Harry Styles looks like he's on a 'watermelon sugar' high for Zoë Kravitz in brand new photos of the pair walking through New York City.

Check out the pics -- the couple's smiling as they stroll in the Big Apple ... the singer with his arm around Zoë, both with giddy grins on their faces.

This is the first time we are seeing the duo after TMZ broke the news Wednesday they're hooking up and not an exclusive couple.

They first sparked romance rumors when a fan spotted them in Rome less than 2 weeks ago, and although their romance has gone global ... it looks like it's casual for now.

Before Zoë was caught getting cozy with Harry, there were rumors the actress was getting close to her "Caught Stealing" costar, Austin Butler. Austin was previously in a relationship with Kaia Gerber.

For Harry's part, he hasn't publicly been with someone for quite some time. It's believed he was with actress Taylor Russell for about a year before they split in May 2024. Before that, he was in a very public relationship with Olivia Wilde for 2 years.