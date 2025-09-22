Harry Styles Runs Berlin Marathon, Finishes in Under 3 Hours

Play video content Storyful

If there's "One Thing" we know about Harry Styles, it's that he's a man of many talents -- and he just proved it by running the 2025 Berlin Marathon!

And he didn't just run it ... he achieved his personal best. A fan account for the singer matched up his bib number to a person named Sted Sarandos -- seemingly a pseudonym based on Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos. The results show he completed the 26.2-mile race in 2:59:13. That's an average pace of 6:50 per mile!

Harry finished the Berlin Marathon 2025 in under 3 hours, with a 2:59:13 finish! 🥂 #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/DNKDuqDZfh — HS Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) September 21, 2025 @Harry_StylesUp

His results show he ran a steady pace throughout the race, completing the first 13.1 miles in 1:29:08, and taking 1:30:06 to complete the 2nd half.

He wore black shorts and a matching long-sleeve for the big race, completing his athletic 'fit with a white sweatband and bright orange sneakers.

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker seemed to make it through the race largely unnoticed, though paralympic gold medal-winning runner Richard Whitehead snagged a photo with him and shared it on the 'Gram.