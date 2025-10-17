Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Reunite for a Date Night in New York City
Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz Late-Night Studio Rendezvous ... Amid New Album Rumors
Published
Harry Styles has left another clue he might have another album on the way ... he and new flame Zoe Kravitz were seen leaving a music studio Thursday night.
The pair were snapped holding hands on their way to Japanese hot spot Omen in SoHo in New York City after reportedly spending about 9 hours in a recording studio.
Zoe donned a cap, covering her new bob ... but other than that, the two were matchy-matchy in black coats and trousers.
This excursion is just the latest in a series of trysts Zoe and Harry have been spotted enjoying together over the past couple months.
Sources previously told TMZ the A-listers were not exclusive ... but it seems like things are progressing quickly ... maybe we'll even hear a Zoe shoutout in some new music!