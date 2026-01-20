Harry Styles Announces Release Date for New Single 'Aperture'

We know all you Harry Styles fans out there have been waiting a good long while for new music, and we're happy to say your patience will be rewarded soon ... because he's finally dropping a new single!

The former One Direction member posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday to let his fans know his new single, "Aperture," is set for midnight release tonight in the UK ... 7 PM/ET and 4 PM/PT in the U.S.

Harry flashed a big smile and waved his arms in the air in the promo pic ... and we're sure all of his fans are doing the same!

Harry's kind of on a roll right now ... he's releasing a new album titled "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" in March.

This is all big stuff for Harry's fanbase, given how his last album, "Harry's House," was released in 2022. He finished the final show on his "Love on Tour" run back in 2023 ... and he's been taking a well-deserved break since then.