Olivia Rodrigo Announces David Byrne Covered 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo's celebrating the fifth anniversary of her debut record "Sour's" release in a big way ... by bringing in Talking Heads frontman David Byrne to record a cover version of "Drivers License"!

The hitmaker dropped the rendition of the track today, and she announced there will be more covers of songs from "Sour" coming out soon on Instagram.

FYI ... "Drivers License" dropped in January 2021, and "Sour" came out four months later -- and Olivia took home several Grammy Awards for her work on the album.

Olivia added David is "nothing short of a legend" and wrote she "actually cried" when she listened to his version of her song for the first time ... which is high praise for someone who's racked up a couple billion streams on Spotify!

What's more ... she's going to be releasing a 7-inch vinyl of the cover -- which will include their cover of the Talking Heads song "Burning Down The House," which they performed during the 2025 Governors Ball music festival.

And in case you can't believe what you just read, Olivia shared a video showing her rehearsing the track with David prior to the festival.