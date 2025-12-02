Rapper Toosii Commits to Play Football at Syracuse University

I Really Do It All!

Toosii's showing he's the definition of a double threat ... because the rapper just committed to play football for Syracuse University as part of the 2026 signing class!

The performer revealed the big news by posting a set of photos on his Instagram account Monday, and he included a shot showing him posing next to Syracuse's head football coach, Fran Brown Jr.

Toosii -- legal name Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger -- really went the whole nine ... or, in this case, 100 yards with his announcement, as he wrote a lengthy statement in the caption thanking his supporters for believing in him as he pursues his athletic dreams.

He wrote he's excited to return to his hometown of Syracuse, New York, after moving down to North Carolina during his teenage years.

Toosii played wide receiver at Rolesville High School, and he'll be playing the same position with the Orange, reports CBS Sports.

The rapper -- whose track "Favorite Song" went double platinum in 2023 -- announced in August he's returning to football ... he reportedly visited both North Carolina State University and Duke University before committing to Syracuse.