The Osbournes Trash Roger Waters in First Podcast Since Ozzy's Death

Roger Waters might be rock royalty ... but he's definitely not a friend of Ozzy Osbourne's family, who slammed the Pink Floyd bassist in the newest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," released Wednesday.

The surviving members of the family made no secret of their dislike for Waters during the podcast -- the first released since Ozzy's death in July -- and Ozzy's widow Sharon broached the topic by calling Waters "one of the most sick individuals" she'd met in years.

The put-downs from Sharon and her children, Jack and Kelly, grew harsher and harsher, and plenty of four-letter words were used as they slammed Waters.

Kelly specifically wished Waters would "s*** himself in public," although her mother said the idea of him pooping his pants would be too productive for him -- because his waste would help flowers grow, which was apparently too positive for the musician.

Kelly eventually summed up Waters as a person, labeling him as "piece of f***ing s***."

As you know, Waters trashed Ozzy back in August on "The Independent Ink" podcast, saying the late Black Sabbath frontman made a name for himself with "idiocy and nonsense."