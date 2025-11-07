Kelsea Ballerini Sings She Wants to Have Kids on 'I Sit In Parks' Track

... Says She Wants Kids In New Song

Kelsea Ballerini hasn't been afraid of letting her fans into her personal life through her music ... and she just dropped a bit of juicy info about her plans for the future in a new track.

The singer-songwriter released her newest song, "I Sit In Parks," on Friday -- just a day after revealing she has an EP, "Mount Pleasant," set to debut later this month -- and the track covers some pretty heavy material ... including her desire to become a mother.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The song deals with Kelsea making observations about a happy family, and she openly wonders if she's missed out on a big opportunity after "chasing things a body clock doesn't wait for" in the song's chorus.

At another point, Kelsea ponders whether the song character wants her freedom "like I wanna be a mother."

Kelsea's had brushes with the potential of motherhood before, and she admitted in a 2023 episode of "Call Her Daddy" the breaking point in her marriage with Morgan Evans was when she realized she wasn't ready for kids.

Kelsea said she told Morgan she was open to freezing her eggs once she turned 30 -- she was 29 when they had their conversation about parenthood -- but he apparently didn't want to wait, and they ended up divorcing in 2022.