Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Break Up

'Cause We're On The Outs!!!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have officially split up ... a rep for Ballerini confirms to TMZ.

Sources familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... the two broke up recently after nearly three years together.

People was first to report the breakup, and they quote a source who says, "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens."

The split will come as a shock to fans of the couple ... especially since Chase just shared a touching birthday tribute to Kelsea on Instagram mere days ago.

Stokes shared a series of couple photos with the caption, "although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love ❤️."

Clearly, there's no more of "this" coming ... which makes ya wonder who really initiated the split.

Kelsea and Chase sparked dating rumors around the beginning of 2023 before going official in April of that year when they walked on the CMT Awards red carpet together.