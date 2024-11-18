Kelsea Ballerini Gets Cozy at Nashville Bar With BF Chase Stokes

Play video content TMZ.com

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going strong and very much lovestruck, as they were spotted cuddling up during a recent outing.

TMZ has obtained video of Kelsea and Chase getting extra cozy at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar in Nashville Saturday night -- looking like they were in their own little love bubble.

Kelsea and Chase were living it up in the VIP area, before stepping up to the balcony to dance it off, where Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" fittingly played at one point.

Bottom line ... even if Kelsea and Chase tried to keep it casual with their low-key outfits, their undeniable chemistry totally gave them away.