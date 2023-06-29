Kelsea Ballerini Hit in Face With Object During Idaho Concert

Play video content

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest victim in a seemingly rising trend of fans putting artists at risk by throwing objects onstage during a show ... getting struck in the face hard enough to step away from her microphone.

The singer was performing at Outlaw Field in Boise Wednesday night when she was struck by what some people believe was a bracelet, causing her head to jolt backward.

Video posted to social media shows Kelsea turning away from the audience while tending to her face, although the extent of her injuries was unknown.

At one point, Kelsea's violinist walked over to make sure she was okay, closely examining her before continuing to play the song with no break in the music. Kelsea, with her back still turned, strummed her guitar until she stormed off the stage, seemingly upset.

Play video content

She later returned to the stage and gave a speech, urging everyone to stop throwing things before diving back into her next tune. It was not clear if the culprit was arrested or cited. We've reached out to police for answers ... so far no word back.

Play video content 6/18/23 Twitter / @rossbernaud

Meanwhile, the incident marked the latest violent attack on musicians. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face while performing in NYC earlier this month -- after a concertgoer tossed his phone at her.