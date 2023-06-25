Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Continue Very Public Romance

6/25/2023 5:37 AM PT
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are clearly teenagers at heart, because they looked like 2 kids in Washington state Saturday ... gazing, smooching and pawing each other for all to see.

If you need any more evidence these two are madly in love, just check out the footage obtained by TMZ, showing the "Outer Banks" star and country singer staring deeply into each other's eyes.

PUBLIC LOVIN'
At one point, Chase goes in for a kiss on the lips, but then changes course and nuzzles her cheek while cupping her face with his hand.

Chase Stokes And Kelsea Ballerini Seem Madly In Love
Chase and Kelsea ordered Mexican grub and some drinks while chillin' by the bay at El Encanto restaurant in Kirkland, WA. Our sources say the lovebirds were smiling, laughing and chatting up a storm. In other words, don't get married because that won't last!!!

No surprise there. TMZ previously filmed the pair getting really cozy at LAX airport, a Nashville bar and a hockey game in NYC.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
Whatever's next for them, we can all be sure we'll have front row seats!

