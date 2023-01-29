Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Kissing and Hugging at LAX

We Just Can't Keep Our Hands off Each Other!!!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are hiding no more, that's for sure ... these days, they are all over each other in public.

Kelsea and Chase were loving it up at LAX Saturday, kissing and hugging on the escalator and elsewhere as they said goodbye to L.A. for parts unknown.

The "Outer Banks" star and the country singer were quiet about their relationship until recently, but actions clearly speak louder than words, and their actions scream relationship!

As you know, Kelsea just finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans, but she was back on the market for a nanosecond before hooking up with Chase, so good on her!

As for Chase, he's been a free agent since late 2021, when he broke up with his co-star Madelyn Cline.

Play video content

Kelsea and Chase were first linked at the College Football Playoff National Championships earlier this month. Chase confirmed to our photog that he and Kelsea were an item a few days later.

Play video content TMZ.com