Kelsea Ballerini Cries in Bathtub Over Divorce from Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is as complex as the song she was listening to when she seemed to break down in tears in a bathtub, apparently struggling over her divorce.

The country music star was listening to Katie Gregson-MacLeod's song, "complex," as she bathed nude in the tube ... clearly fighting back tears. Thing is ... she posted the vid on TikTok, so it turned into anything but a private moment. Her caption "A complex time."

Kelsea also used social media to announce she was pulling the plug on her marriage ... "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

Kelsea and country musician Morgan Evans tied the knot at the end of 2017.