Sam Hunt Live on Stage as He Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Play video content Instagram/@theedwardjames

Country star Sam Hunt is officially a dad, and hit pause on his latest performance to tell the audience the good news ... this coming on the heels of his wife calling off their divorce.

Sam was on stage Tuesday at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium when he casually told the crowd he'd had a little girl named Lucy Lu. He didn't give up the exact birthday, only saying she arrived a couple weeks ago.

He sounds pretty damn happy and grateful about it too. Sam said being on the road and working constantly had "sort of hardened my heart" -- but says his struggles melted away once his little girl was born.

Of course, these last few months have been turbulent for Sam and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

TMZ broke the story ... Hannah filed for divorce back in February. In her divorce docs, she said Sam was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." She asked the court for primary custody of their future child and alimony.

However, new court docs filed last month revealed Hannah asked the court to dismiss the divorce case last month, and a judge signed off. All's well that ends well.