Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty in DUI Case, Gets Suspended Jail Sentence

Sam Hunt cut a plea deal in his DUI case ... and while his sentence includes a 48-hour jail stint, we're told it won't actually be behind bars.

The country star appeared in Nashville court via Zoom Wednesday and pled guilty to 2 counts of DUI. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail ... but he won't have to serve it he stays out of trouble.

As for the 48 hours ... he'll fulfill that by taking a DUI education course.

Sam must also complete an alcohol safety course. His driver's license will be suspended for 1 year. When he gets the license back, he'll have an interlock device installed in his car.

BTW ... the third charge, an open container violation, was dropped.

As we reported ... Sam was busted in November 2019 after cops say he was driving on the wrong side on a Nashville road. Cops said he reeked of booze and blew twice the legal limit .. .173.

Cops said he was so wasted when they asked him for his driver's license he struggled to find it ... even though it was sitting right on his lap. Cops said Sam mistakenly gave them a credit card and his passport.