Sam Hunt Says His DUI Was 'Poor and Selfish Decision'

TMZ.com

Sam Hunt has gone public over his DUI Thursday, saying he made some really bad choices.

The country star just said, "Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again."

Truth be told, it wasn't Thursday night ... it was Thursday at 6 AM. Hunt was in a bar Wednesday night partying with some folks, but the bars close at 2 AM. Cops saw Sam swerving and driving down the wrong side of the road at 6 AM, pulled him over and noticed he reeked of alcohol.

He was clearly wasted ... police asked for his driver's license, which was in his lap, but instead he gave them a credit card and his passport. He did poorly on the field sobriety test and blew a .173 ... way over the legal limit.