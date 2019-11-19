Elliott from 'E.T.' Cut a Sweet Plea Deal in His DUI Case

Exclusive Getty

Elliott from 'E.T.' got one helluva plea deal in his DUI case despite putting himself in serious danger ... although the deal does come with strings attached.

Henry Thomas pled no contest to driving under the influence and reckless driving following his Oregon arrest -- but according to docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor won't have to phone home or E.T. from jail.

Instead of time behind bars, Thomas will enter into a diversion program for 1 year, pay a $500 fine, attend a one-time victim impact panel and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car.

Like we said, sweet deal considering how he got busted. Cops say they found Thomas passed out behind the wheel in the middle of a residential intersection. He was booked for DUI and later released on his own recognizance.

