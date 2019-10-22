Elliot from 'E.T.' Arrested for DUI in Oregon

Breaking News Washington County Jail

Elliot from 'E.T.' allegedly went from riding a bicycle under the influence of an alien ... to driving a car under the influence of a human substance.

Actor Henry Thomas was arrested Monday for DUI in Oregon. What led up to his bust is unclear, but the Tualatin Police Department picked HT up and took him off to the Washington County Jail ... where he was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants. Of course, Henry posed for this bleary-eyed mug shot too.

As of now, it doesn't seem like he's been released yet. Presumably, cops are letting him sober up in jail.

The guy is obviously most known for his lead role as young Elliot from Steven Spielberg's iconic 1982 film, in which he befriended an extraterrestrial. He's gone on to act in tons of other stuff over the years ... most recently, in Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."