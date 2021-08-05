'Tiger King' Alleged Hitman Allen Glover Busted for DUI in South Carolina

Allen Glover -- the man hired by 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in his failed plot to kill Carole Baskin -- just got busted for another DUI ... this time in South Carolina.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Department ... Glover was pulled over Wednesday around 10 PM when cops say they spotted a defect on his vehicle, and the deputy suspected Glover was under the influence.

Glover was ultimately arrested and booked on several charges -- driving with an open container, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence. He was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center.

This is not the first time booze has gotten Glover in trouble with the law. As we first reported ... he was busted for DUI in Oklahoma back in June 2020.

In that case, cops say they first noticed Glover staggering across the parking lot of a strip club. Body cam footage showed Glover bombing his field sobriety tests.