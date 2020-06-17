'Tiger King' Alleged Hitman Allen Glover Arrested for DUI-Related Offense

Exclusive Details

Allen Glover -- the man allegedly hired by 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in his failed plot to kill Carole Baskin -- is in trouble of his own now ... he got busted in Oklahoma.

Glover was arrested by Valley Brook police Sunday morning on a DUI-related charge. We're told Glover was parked in a private parking lot and someone called the cops. When officers responded, we're told Glover was in the vehicle and alert but ended up blowing a .26. We do not yet know if the vehicle was running.

He was booked on the DUI-related charge of actual physical control (APC). In Oklahoma, you can get hit with the charge for simply sitting in your vehicle with a BAC higher than .08. An APC charge is more commonly known as a non-driving DUI.

As you may recall ... we interviewed Glover about his role in Exotic's murder-for-hire case a couple months back, and he clearly suggested he had a vendetta against Joe.

Allen told us he wished he could do more to hurt Joe as payback for, as Glover said ... all the misery he caused people and animals. Glover, of course, testified that Exotic paid him $3k to kill Baskin, and his testimony was critical in Joe's conviction.