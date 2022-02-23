Sam Hunt's Ex Withdraws Divorce Filing After Accusing Him of Infidelity

Sam Hunt Wife Withdraws Divorce Petition ... Same Day She Accused Him of Infidelity

2/23/2022 6:44 AM PT
Getty

Sam Hunt's wife had an almost instant change of heart after filing for divorce, because the same day she accused Sam of adultery she withdrew her petition to end the marriage.

Getty

Hannah Lee Fowler had filed legal docs Friday to end her marriage to Sam, not only citing infidelity but revealing she was pregnant and wanted primary custody of their child due in May. She had also asked for spousal and child support.

But, then she filed a document the very same day saying the divorce petition was "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudices." Translation ... she's withdrawing the divorce case but is reserving the right to file again in the future.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Sam and Hannah -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

The couple married almost 5 years ago and were together for years before ... they began their relationship when Sam was a QB at Univ. of Alabama, Birmingham.

A judge had yet to sign off on the filing, but that's just a housekeeping thing.

