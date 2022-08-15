'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Urges Safe Driving After Stunt Double's Death
'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Don't Drink and Drive!!! Following Death Of Stunt Double
8/15/2022 12:20 AM PT
"Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes is making a plea to get folks to stop drinking and driving after his stunt double was tragically killed in a hit-and-run car crash.
We caught up with Chase at LAX Friday, and he opened up about the devastating loss of 22-year-old Alexander 'AJ' Jennings. Chase tells us he's still processing the tragic loss, adding it's been tough on the entire cast.
TMZ broke the story ... AJ was killed on July 5 in a hit-in-run crash in South Carolina ... where "Outer Banks" was shooting season 3.
While Chase is completely heartbroken, he hopes this will be a HUGE lesson to other folks on the road. He says he's a big believer in people taking responsibility for their own actions ... saying drinking and driving is a downright stupid decision with real consequences.
The bottom line, he says, don't do it!! This, coming from a guy who knows the pain firsthand ... he says, "we lost a beautiful individual".