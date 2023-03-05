Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Pack on PDA Before 'SNL' Appearance

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes No 'SNL' Jitters for Her ... Packin' it On in NYC

3/5/2023 6:41 AM PT
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini wasn't distracted by her "SNL" performance Saturday night... because just hours before she was lovin' it up with BF Chase Stokes.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea and Chase were strolling through Manhattan Saturday afternoon, holding hands, stealing a smooch from time to time.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
We obviously knew they were together ... they haven't been able to keep their hands and other parts off each other for weeks, but Friday they verbally confirmed their relationship on the Today show.

Morgan Evans is clearly in Kelsea's rear view, although it's also pretty clearly top of mind for him still. One of his songs -- "Over for You."  Kinda says it all.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini PDA At NY Rangers Game
Chase and Kelsea have been making the public rounds, taking in a NY Rangers game earlier in the week and making it clear to everyone ... they're a thing.

Old news is old news!
