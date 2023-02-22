Morgan Evans Drags Ex-Wife Kelsea Ballerini for False Relationship Claims

Morgan Evans is pointin' fingers at his ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini, claiming what she's been saying about their relationship as it crumbled is far from the truth.

The Australian county singer shared his concerns Tuesday night, saying the things Kelsea has been touting "aren't reality" ... and adding she left out "what really happened."

He doesn't go too much into detail about his side of the story, but notes "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps." He then asks fans to not be mean to him, Kelsea, or each other.

For those unaware, Morgan's post came soon after the trailer dropped for Kelsea's episode on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... which highlights the lead-up to their divorce from her perspective, and she calls it a nasty split.

The interview follows the Valentine's Day release of her new EP, "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," which digs deeper into the collapse of their marriage. To be fair, Morgan dropped a breakup song of his own last year, too.

