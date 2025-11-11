Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steven Levine Attended Her Birthday Party

There were plenty of big names at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party this past Saturday -- do the names Oprah Winfrey or Mark Zuckerberg ring any bells? -- but the party had an unlikely guest in the form of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, reports Page Six.

What's more is a snap featuring Dr. Levine was included in a set of photos from the party Kris shared on her Instagram account on Monday, and he seemed pretty stoked to have been invited to the blowout bash.

Dr. Levine and Kris had first been linked back in May, when the matriarch of the Kardashian family's fans began noticing her looks had been updated ... tastefully, of course.

Although several surgeons apparently tried to take credit for Dr. Levine's work, Page Six eventually identified the plastic surgeon by name, and a rep for Levine confirmed he'd taken care of Kris' "recent work."

Kris has gone under the knife more than a few times, and she previously admitted to having a breast augmentation back in the 1980s ... although she eventually switched out her implants for smaller ones.

She's also copped to receiving injections of Botox and having laser treatments done over the years. And in August, she revealed her latest work on the cover of Vogue.