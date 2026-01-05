Cher Tells Dax Shepard His Wife Kristen Bell Can Do Better Than Him

Cher's been through love and loss throughout her life ... but when it comes to Kristen Bell's love life, the singer can't believe she ended up with Dax Shepard -- and thinks she can do better than him!

The topic was mulled over during Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, and Dax point-blank asked Cher to give an example of a "dream partner" she'd match up with Kristen -- and noted he wouldn't disagree with whoever she picked.

While Cher stayed tight-lipped about a potential partner for Kristen, with whom she costarred in "Burlesque," she admitted she trusted the actress' judgment before adding Dax had to have "something that I don’t see" ... maybe it's just confidence?

Oh, and when Dax said he didn't think anyone exactly measured up to Kristen's standards, the actress piped up and said he was "almost too good" for her -- hey, it's high praise!

Cher then said Dax seemed like a solid parent, and Kristen agreed -- before Dax joked he was just putting on a good show for his guest.

FYI ... Dax and Kristen have been married ever since 2013, and they welcomed a pair of daughters named Delta and Lincoln in 2013 and 2014, respectively.