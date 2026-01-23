Harry Styles Was at Pope Unveiling Because He Was Getting a Haircut Nearby

Play video content BBC Radio 1

That photo of Harry Styles lurking at the Pope Leo XIV announcement last May had the internet spiraling ... was he finding religion -- or just lost? Turns out, neither!

Harry jumped on BBC Radio Friday and finally spilled the sacred truth -- and it all started in a barber chair ... he said he was five minutes from the Vatican, mid-haircut, when people suddenly started screaming, sprinting, and losing their minds outside.

papa’nın ilanını San Pietro meydanında izlerken yanımdan Harry Styles geçti göz göze geldik hemen fotoğrafladım bu anıyı what a day ya pic.twitter.com/XhkyaY3UYR — niss (@NisaKanat18) May 8, 2025 @NisaKanat18

Even his barber was freaking out ... but finished the cut first. Respect! But once the scissors stopped, Harry wandered over to St. Peter’s Square to see who was pulling this kind of crowd. And boom, someone snapped a pic of him, which made its way online in seconds! And somehow ... he was wearing a hat in the photo ... 🤔

At the time, fans were tearing the pic apart -- wondering if Harry had gone full religion, while others clocked he was facing away from the crowd, looking like he was plotting a smooth escape.