Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harry Styles Was at Pope Unveiling Because He Was Getting a Haircut Nearby

Harry Styles The Mane Reason I Crashed the Pope Reveal!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
012326 harry styles kal
WHO IS THIS GUY???
BBC Radio 1

That photo of Harry Styles lurking at the Pope Leo XIV announcement last May had the internet spiraling ... was he finding religion -- or just lost? Turns out, neither!

Harry jumped on BBC Radio Friday and finally spilled the sacred truth -- and it all started in a barber chair ... he said he was five minutes from the Vatican, mid-haircut, when people suddenly started screaming, sprinting, and losing their minds outside.

Even his barber was freaking out ... but finished the cut first. Respect! But once the scissors stopped, Harry wandered over to St. Peter’s Square to see who was pulling this kind of crowd. And boom, someone snapped a pic of him, which made its way online in seconds! And somehow ... he was wearing a hat in the photo ... 🤔

new-pope-v2-kal-05-08-2025
MEETING THE PEOPLE
Fox News

At the time, fans were tearing the pic apart -- wondering if Harry had gone full religion, while others clocked he was facing away from the crowd, looking like he was plotting a smooth escape.

Turns out, it was just a haircut ... with some very holy timing!

Related articles