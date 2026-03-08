Harry Styles Crashes Ryan Gosling's 'SNL' Monologue

Ryan Gosling had a bit of a distraction sitting front row during his monologue as host of 'SNL' this week ... heart throb, and next week's host, Harry Styles!

Harry says he is only there to prepare for the show next week, but Ryan can't seem to get the "Aperture" singer out of his head as he tries to continue on with the open.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

It doesn't help that the camera keeps cutting to Harry and eventually creates a split screen to keep Style's adorable face on our TVs the entire time.

When Gosling cues up a song he prepared to sing, he quickly realizes it's a hit song by none other than Styles, and while trying to get through it, he decides to abandon ship and squeak out a line of his own hit song, "I'm Just Ken," from the movie "Barbie".

Check out the rest of the awkward moment in the video above, including a kiss between Gosling and 'SNL' cast member Mikey Day.